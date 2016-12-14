Fake News Stories, Do They Really Matter?

By

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Recently we have heard a lot about fake news, well fake news or rumors have been a part of the market since the markets began trading. The question is do they really make a difference, the answer is over the long-term no, in the short-term possibly. The good news is that they are not important and you should not pay much attention to them. The reason I say, that is because there is an easy, simple solution to capturing significant moves in the market.

Here is the simple solution, the Trade Triangles.

You've heard me talk about the Trade Triangles for years now. And the reason I keep talking about it is very simple because it works. MarketClub's Trade Triangles take all the guesswork and all the fake news out of the market and allows you to sleep at night knowing that in the long run, you will make money using the Trade Triangles.

Please don't interpret that every trade is going to be a winner, that is not the case. Nobody is right 100% of the time in trading that's a fact you can take to the bank. But the reality is you only have to be right a certain percentage of the time and not let your losers kill you with big losses.

So if you're not using the Trade Triangles, you're missing out on one of the simplest, easiest ways to trade the market. Here's a simple exercise for you to do today just look at any stock, future or currency market and apply the Trade Triangles.

For stocks you use the monthly Trade Triangle for the big trend/initial entry point and the weekly Trade Triangles exit and re-entry purposes. The idea is simplicity itself you always trade in the direction of the major trend. For futures and currency markets, you use the weekly Trade Triangle for the major trend/initial entry point and the daily Trade Triangles for exit and re-entry purposes.

So take a look at a chart put in the Trade Triangles and let them speak for themselves. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised when you see the results.

In today's video update, I will be examining all the major indices along with gold and crude oil.

Stay focused and disciplined.

Every success with MarketClub,

Adam Hewison

President, INO.com

Co-Creator, MarketClub