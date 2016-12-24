S&P 500
2263.79
+2.83 +0.13%
Dow Indu
19933.81
+14.93 +0.07%
Nasdaq
5461.01
+13.59 +0.25%
Crude Oil
53.02
+0.31 +0.58%
Gold
1133.94
+2.84 +0.25%
Euro
1.0457
0.0000 0.00%
US Dollar
102.95
-0.14 -0.14%
Strong

Merry Christmas To All Of Our Traders Blog Visitors!

December 24, 2016 By Leave a Comment

Merry Christmas From MarketClubWith all the hustle and bustle, it's sometimes difficult to remember the real reason for the season. But regardless of what you believe and what religion you practice, if any, we hope you find yourself surrounded by love. The INO.com staff is very appreciative of your interest and we love having you return to our blog time and time again.

As you share a meal, or a gift, please reflect on all you have despite the many things you hope that 2017 will bring. Merry Christmas to you and we are excited to help you build your financial goals and trading confidence.

If you don't celebrate Christmas, please accept our most genuine wishes for any happy holiday and a prosperous new year!

Best,
The INO.com Team
support@ino.com

Filed Under: General Tagged With:

Add A Comment

*

© Copyright INO.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.