Hello MarketClub members everywhere. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) quarterly earnings pushed well past analysts' expectations, helped by double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 vs. estimates of $1.44 per share on revenue of $24.333 billion. It's stock price edged higher in intraday trading this morning, but has backed off the highs this afternoon.

"Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year, reflecting our intense client focus and solid performance across our businesses," Dimon said in a release, citing a U.S. economy that may be building momentum.

Some in the media have dubbed it, "the best quarter ever for a bank". What do you think?

Key levels to watch the rest of the week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,233.62

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,718.67

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,371.89

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,177.82

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.G17.E): 53.50

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 103.81

