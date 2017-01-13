S&P 500
2274.64
+4.20 +0.18%
Dow Indu
19885.73
-5.27 -0.03%
Nasdaq
5572.31
+24.82 +0.45%
Crude Oil
53.15
-0.53 -0.99%
Gold
1197.500
+5.075 +0.42%
Euro
1.064275
0.000000 0.00%
US Dollar
101.20
-0.25 -0.25%
Weak

Best Quarter Ever For A Bank

January 13, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) quarterly earnings pushed well past analysts' expectations, helped by double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 vs. estimates of $1.44 per share on revenue of $24.333 billion. It's stock price edged higher in intraday trading this morning, but has backed off the highs this afternoon.

"Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year, reflecting our intense client focus and solid performance across our businesses," Dimon said in a release, citing a U.S. economy that may be building momentum.

Some in the media have dubbed it, "the best quarter ever for a bank". What do you think?

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Key levels to watch the rest of the week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,233.62
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,718.67
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,371.89
Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,177.82
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.G17.E): 53.50
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 103.81

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Filed Under: Trading Videos Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,

Add A Comment

*

© Copyright INO.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.