Big Week Ahead For Earnings, The Fed and Jobs

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. More than 100 of America's biggest corporations are set to report earnings this week with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) leading the headlines. According to many analyst Apple and Facebook are expected to be on the opposite ends of the earnings spectrum with Apple being the laggard and Facebook being the leader this week.

Then there is the Federal Reserves midweek meeting where it's expected that they will keep rates steady and unchanged after the meeting. However, traders will be looking for signs about the possible timing and pace of future rate increases.

Friday's jobs report will shed some light on the health of the U.S. labor market, which after last weeks GDP dip may be the only bright spot in the U.S. economy.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,254.25

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,677.94

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,496.82

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,198.61

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H17.E): 54.08

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 102.96

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com