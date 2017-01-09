Keep An Eye On The Big Banks And Retail Sales This Week

By

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Earning season kicks off with a trio of big banks, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are all due to release earnings on Friday. Wells Fargo will be in the spotlight after its high-profile stumbles in 2016, including the account-opening scandal that led to the ouster of its CEO and the failure to get its living will approved by regulators. Investors will be watching for how these issues are impacting the bank's financial results.

On the data side, retail sales will be eyed. The November data showed a slowdown from the previous two months. We'll see if higher consumer sentiment readings translate into a strong month for sales.

Key levels to watch the rest of the week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,233.62

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,718.67

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,371.89

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,126.01

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.G17.E): 52.08

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 101.29

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com