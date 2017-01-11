S&P 500
2255.16
-20.16 -0.89%
Dow Indu
19780.29
-173.99 -0.87%
Nasdaq
5499.05
-64.60 -1.16%
Crude Oil
52.91
+0.66 +1.26%
Gold
1201.545
+4.945 +0.41%
Euro
1.063895
+0.004270 +0.40%
US Dollar
101.03
-0.70 -0.69%
Weak

President-Elect Trump Critical Of Drugmakers

January 11, 2017

Healthcare and drugmaker stocks fell as President-Elect Donald Trump made critical comments about pharmaceutical pricing this morning.

The Indices turned lower after Trump suggested changes to how America pays for its prescription drugs. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have led the declines.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Trump's critical comments of drugmakers are the latest salvo from the president-elect to target specific industries that have roiled equities.

Investors were also looking to Trump’s first press conference since July for details on the timing and scope of planned policies from infrastructure spending to trade pacts that will set the tone for financial markets in 2017.

Key levels to watch the rest of the week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,233.62
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,718.67
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,371.89
Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,126.01
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.G17.E): 52.08
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 101.29

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Comments

  1. Hamada Fathi says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I want the true in all news.

    Reply
  2. Stefano says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Drugmakers,are stocks for long investor not for daytrader or scalper,and for dividends......

    Reply

