Stocks Head Lower As Trump Anxiety Grows

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Stocks and the U.S. Dollar are falling as President Donald Trump promised a "very major" border tax and signed an executive order on Monday to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and all indications are that he will sign an order to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as he begins his reworking of America's trade relationships.

Most investors are also awaiting further details on the new president's plans to boost government spending before jumping back in the market. Are you one of the investors waiting?

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,245.13

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,999.63

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,397.99

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,216.45

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H17.E): 53.52

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 103.81

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com