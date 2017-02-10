The Trump Trade Pushes Stocks To New Records

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. By saying the words "Phenomenal tax plan" on Thursday, President Trump jump-started the "Trump Trade" as markets resumed their assault on record highs. President Trump also said in a meeting with the airlines on Thursday that "lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league... that's coming along very well," adding that an announcement would come over the next two or three weeks. Stocks have climbed to record highs following these remarks.

But that begs the question, who was really trading yesterday? With the massive snowstorm in the northeast the trading volume was lower than average and it seems that the trading computers were the ones pushing the market higher. Scary to think about right?

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,257.02

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 19,732.36

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5522.69

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,244.15

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H17.E): 51.22

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H17.E): 101.01

Stocks Hitting New 52 Week Highs Today.

Now you may remember the rules I have talked about for "The 52-Week New Highs on Friday" weekend trade, but just in case you don't know what they are, here they are again.

Rule #1: On a new 52-week high, when the market closes at or near its high on a Friday, buy long and go home for the weekend.

Rule #2: Exit the long position on the opening the following Tuesday.

Rule #3: If the market opens lower on Monday, exit this position immediately.

These are the only three rules you need to trade "The 52-Week New Highs on Friday" successfully.

I invite you to watch the video and look at the five stocks I found using Smart Scan. Then 10 to 15 minutes before the market closes today you can see which stocks are closing at or near their highs for the day.

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com