Dow Races Above 21,000 After President Trump's Speech

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The Dow has crossed 21,000 for the first time, the dollar has jumped the most in six weeks and Treasuries fell as investors grew increasingly confident global economic growth is accelerating, clearing the path for higher interest rates.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Big banks led gains among stocks, with The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trading at all-time highs as the odds for a rate hike in two weeks swelled past 65 percent and President Donald Trump's address to Congress did little to alter views that his administration will seek pro-growth policies.

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,321.42
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,322.95
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,748.74
Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,263.58
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J17.E): 54.61
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 100.35

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

