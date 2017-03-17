How's Your Confidence?

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The University of Michigan released its preliminary index of sentiment for March and it increased to 97.6 from 96.3 in February. Americans are more satisfied than any time in the previous 16 years with the current state of their finances and the economy.



Chart courtesy of Bloomberg

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,54.54

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,774.76

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,812.08

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,198.32

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K17.E): 48.78

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 102.19

