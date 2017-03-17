S&P 500
2385.07
+3.69 +0.15%
Dow Indu
20974.35
+39.80 +0.19%
Nasdaq
5911.78
+11.02 +0.19%
Crude Oil
49.35
+0.11 +0.22%
Gold
1228.135
+1.155 +0.09%
Euro
1.074600
-0.002850 -0.26%
US Dollar
100.23
0.00 0.00%
Strong

INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

How's Your Confidence?

by 1 Comment

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The University of Michigan released its preliminary index of sentiment for March and it increased to 97.6 from 96.3 in February. Americans are more satisfied than any time in the previous 16 years with the current state of their finances and the economy.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Bloomberg Consumer Confidence
Chart courtesy of Bloomberg

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,54.54
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,774.76
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,812.08
Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,198.32
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K17.E): 48.78
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 102.19

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *