S&P 500
2383.12
+1.20 +0.05%
Dow Indu
21005.71
+2.74 +0.01%
Nasdaq
5869.94
+8.72 +0.15%
Crude Oil
53.23
+0.62 +1.18%
Gold
1234.700
+2.085 +0.17%
Euro
1.06225
0.00000 0.00%
US Dollar
101.34
-0.81 -0.79%
INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

The Dollar Rally Comes To An End

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The stock market is taking a breather today and the dollars five-day advanced has ended as traders have turned cautious before Fed Chair Janet Yellen discusses the state of the economy later today. Everyone will be listening for clues about when and how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO) has slipped 0.3% to $1,229.20 an ounce. It's down 2.1 percent for the week, after four straight weeks of gains. The U.S.Dollar Index (NYBOT:DX.M16.E) is down .3% as well, ending a five day rally that saw it top $102.19.

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,321.42
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,322.95
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,748.74
Gold (FOREX:XAUUSDO): 1,249.98
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J17.E): 53.80
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 100.35

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

