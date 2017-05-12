Dollar Slips After Retail Sales Miss The Mark

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. After five days of gains, the dollar is dropping from subdued retail sales data and inflation in the world's largest economy. Gold has risen for a second straight day, while crude oil has slipped back below $48 a barrel.

Several retailers, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's and J.C. Penny, have seen their stocks tank this week after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results, putting the retail sector under pressure. You have to wonder how brick and mortar retailers can survive in an ever-expanding online world. What do you think?

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,36.19

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,723.59

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,970.25

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,216.90

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M17.E): 46.01

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

