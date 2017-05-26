Markets Little Changed Heading Into Holiday Weekend

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The markets are little changed today heading into the long holiday weekend here in the U.S. This comes on the heels of a six-day rally that took all three of the major indexes to all-time highs.

The big loser this week was oil, which is currently trading down 2.15% for the week. The drop came as OPEC moved to prolong supply cuts for nine months. This news disappointed traders that were hoping for more.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,352.72

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,553.45

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,996.81

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,247.60

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N17.E): 52.00

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com