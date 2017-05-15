Oil Rebounds as NASDAQ and S&P 500 Hit All-Time Highs

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Oil has hit its highest price in more than three weeks after it's 5th straight day of gains. Of course, this move is due to Saudi Arabia and Russia indicating that the OPEC-led supply cuts need to last into 2018.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 touched record highs earlier today as a rise in oil prices boosted energy stocks, and investors shrugged off the impact of a global cyber attack.

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,369.19

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,723.59

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,970.25

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,224.40

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M17.E): 50.22

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

