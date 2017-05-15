S&P 500
2402.32
+11.42 +0.48%
Dow Indu
20981.94
+85.33 +0.41%
Nasdaq
6148.71
+27.48 +0.45%
Crude Oil
49.11
+0.26 +0.54%
Gold
1231.045
+0.670 +0.05%
Euro
1.098565
+0.005630 +0.52%
US Dollar
98.829
-0.051 -0.05%
Oil Rebounds as NASDAQ and S&P 500 Hit All-Time Highs

by

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Oil has hit its highest price in more than three weeks after it's 5th straight day of gains. Of course, this move is due to Saudi Arabia and Russia indicating that the OPEC-led supply cuts need to last into 2018.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 touched record highs earlier today as a rise in oil prices boosted energy stocks, and investors shrugged off the impact of a global cyber attack.

Key levels to watch this week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,369.19
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,723.59
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,970.25
Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,224.40
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M17.E): 50.22
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

