S&P 500
2381.73
+16.01 +0.68%
Dow Indu
20804.84
+141.82 +0.69%
Nasdaq
6083.32
+28.19 +0.47%
Crude Oil
50.83
+1.17 +2.36%
Gold
1255.175
+4.845 +0.39%
Euro
1.120200
+0.009655 +0.87%
US Dollar
97.111
-0.769 -0.79%
Strong

INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

Stocks Rise At The End Of A Volatile Week

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. After a volatile week, the market seems to have resumed its upward path. The major indexes are finishing up the week on a strong note. While the dollar has suffered, it's worst week in a year trading as low as $97 today, and crude oil is once again above $50 a barrel.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

The Trade Triangles did exit out of our Alibaba trade profiting $9.45 (+9%) on 5/18/17. This exit was brought on by a earnings miss in the early morning hours before the market opened. BABA missed earnings, reporting, and EPS of .64 vs. the estimates of .66. However, they did report a 60% increase in revenue. I believe that BABA has room to move higher and will tell you how to re-enter the trade is you were stopped out like I was.

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,405.77
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,046.85
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,996.81
Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,272.40
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N17.E): 48.37
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

