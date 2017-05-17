S&P 500
2365.23
-35.44 -1.48%
Dow Indu
20667.70
-312.05 -1.49%
Nasdaq
6036.45
-133.42 -2.16%
Crude Oil
49.37
+0.37 +0.76%
Gold
1260.100
+17.640 +1.42%
Euro
1.115555
+0.005860 +0.53%
US Dollar
97.560
-0.628 -0.64%
Weak

INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

Trump Turmoil Drives The Market Lower

by Leave a Comment

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The market opened sharply lower today as turmoil around President Trump has increased. Reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey spooked traders and is raising questions about whether President Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation which is only adding fire to news that Trump disclosed classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation. Interesting times indeed!

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Both The S&P 500 and the DOW have issued new red weekly Trade Triangles signaling a move to the sidelines while the NASDAQ remains in a long position.

Key levels to watch this week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,403.87
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,070.90
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,970.25
Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,280.00
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M17.E): 50.22
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *