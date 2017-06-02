Job Growth Slows In May

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The markets continue to climb to record levels despite the Labor Department reporting that 138,000 jobs were created last month. These numbers were well below the expected 185,000. Wages also grew less than expected, with average hourly earnings rising at a 2.5 percent annualized rate. The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Crude oil tumbled below $47 a barrel, heading for a second straight week of losses, on worries that President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global oversupply.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,352.72

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 20,553.45

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,996.81

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,258.50

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N17.E): 46.74

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.14

