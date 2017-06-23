Oil Stabilizes As The Dollar Falls

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The drop by the U.S. Dollar today has helped to pull crude oil off of its 10-month lows producing two straight days of gains heading into the weekend.

Overall, U.S. stocks have been little changed this week, with the Dow and S&P flat in the period. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is on track to post a weekly gain of almost 2% after two weeks of losses.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,415.70

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,113.31

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,107.85

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,241.70

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 44.20

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 96.02

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com