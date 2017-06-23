S&P 500
2438.30
+3.80 +0.16%
Dow Indu
21394.76
-2.53 -0.01%
Nasdaq
6265.71
+29.02 +0.47%
Crude Oil
43.12
+0.38 +0.89%
Gold
1256.900
+5.300 +0.42%
Euro
1.119300
+0.003535 +0.32%
US Dollar
97.292
-0.245 -0.25%
Oil Stabilizes As The Dollar Falls

by

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. The drop by the U.S. Dollar today has helped to pull crude oil off of its 10-month lows producing two straight days of gains heading into the weekend.

Overall, U.S. stocks have been little changed this week, with the Dow and S&P flat in the period. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is on track to post a weekly gain of almost 2% after two weeks of losses.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,415.70
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,113.31
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,107.85
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,241.70
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 44.20
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 96.02

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

