Wrapping Up The Second Quarter Of 2017

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. As expected the stock market is headed higher today after yesterday's sell-off. However, trading volume is decidedly low heading into the long 4th of July weekend.

Let’s take a look at where the markets stand and where they are finishing up the 2nd quarter of 2017.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,453.82

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,186.15

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,303.45

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,255.70

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 43.67

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 97.51

