INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

Earnings, Earnings, Earnings

by

Hello traders everywhere. The stock markets opened little unchanged for on Monday holding just above the record levels set on Friday. The reason for the slow start? Earnings. That's right, it's earnings season and we're kicking off a big week of earnings with Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), which reports after the close today.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

If you're looking for a place to find a full listing of earnings dates look no further. I use Yahoo! Finance's earnings calendar.

Key levels to watch next week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,405.70
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,197.08
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,081.96
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,214.00
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 45.80
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 97.16

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

