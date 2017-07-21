Market Ends On A Weak Note

Hello traders everywhere. The indexes are ending the week on a soft note after reaching records highs earlier in the week. This is primarily due to General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) falling more than 4% to a 19-month low.

Meanwhile, the euro climbed to its strongest level against the dollar since January of 2015 after ECB President Mario Draghi said that the ECB would discuss plans to unwind quantitative easing this fall.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,407.70

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,279.30

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,081.96

Gold (NYMEX:GC.V17.E): 1,2238.00

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U17.E): 47.74

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 95.38

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com