Stronger-Than-Expected Employment Data Spurs Markets

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. After a tumultuous week stocks are ending on a high note with the labor department reporting that the U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs in June. Economists had been expecting an increase of 179,000. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent.

However, wage growth, which is viewed as a measure of inflation, rose by just 0.2 percent.

Crude oil is heading lower for the third straight day as OPEC said it might be considering putting a limit on how much Nigeria and Libya can produce.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,453.82

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,186.15

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,303.45

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,255.70

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 43.67

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 97.51

