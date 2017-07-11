S&P 500
2425.53
-1.90 -0.08%
Dow Indu
21409.07
+0.55 0.00%
Nasdaq
6194.70
+18.31 +0.30%
Crude Oil
45.85
+0.81 +1.82%
Gold
1217.50
+5.25 +0.43%
Euro
1.146460
+0.006905 +0.61%
US Dollar
95.757
-0.306 -0.32%
Strong

INO.com Traders Blog

Expert Charts, Trading Tips and Technical Analysis from INO.com

Trump Jr. Emails Spook Wall Street

by Leave a Comment

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. Stocks were sent for a wild ride today as traders weighed the impact of emails released by Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter.

The Dow initially fell 100 points on concerns that the Russia controversy that’s plagued President Trump’s presidency will worsen. However, the major averages recovered about half an hour later. The Nasdaq and Dow are now in the green while the S&P 500 remains in the red.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Key levels to watch this week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,453.82
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,197.08
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,303.45
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q17.E): 1,216.90
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q17.E): 45.29
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 97.51

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *