DOW Hits Record High

Hello traders everywhere. Hello Traders everywhere. The DOW is trading at all-time highs today and is within reach of 22,000. On the flip side, the U.S. Dollar Index continues to head lower after posting a fifth straight monthly loss in July. This is partly due to a manufacturing report that showed that last month fell short of expectations and data showed Americans' spending barely grew in June.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 2.26% while crude oil retreated after topping $50 a barrel.

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,412.79

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,279.30

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,141.83

Gold (NYMEX:GC.V17.E): 1,265.20

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U17.E): 50.43

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 95.96

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com