The DOW Is looking To Post Its Tenth Day Of Gains

Hello traders everywhere. Hello Traders everywhere. The DOW The DOW Continues its climb into record territory with a tenth straight day of gains. Overall, the stock market has been boosted in recent weeks by strong corporate earnings, and a strong July employment report on Friday added to the positive market sentiment. This week is filled with retail companies releasing quarterly results, including Michael Kors, Macy's and Nordstrom. Media giants Disney and News Corp. are also reporting this week.

Crude oil is retreating amid speculation that abundant supplies will weigh on the market, capping any rallies. Russia and Kuwait are said to meet producers such as Iraq in Abu Dhabi to discuss compliance with the OPEC production-cut deal.

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,450.34

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,471.14

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,291.07

Gold (NYMEX:GC.V17.E): 1,273.00

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U17.E): 49.73

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 95.12

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com