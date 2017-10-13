With today being Friday the 13th, I thought it would be fun to see to if our readers had any trading superstitions. I've heard all kinds superstitions over the years such as, never trade in the first 30 minutes, never set stop-losses on round numbers, don't triple dip a stock, and never sell a stock crossing past $90. And then we have mine, I never buy a stock on Friday or at the open on Monday. It seemed that every time I tried to I end up on the wrong end of the trade. Maybe I just have bad luck!
I would like to know...
Take a second to vote, then leave a comment with your trading superstition or any superstition that you may have. I bet we have some good ones out there.
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com
3 thoughts on “Do You Have Any Trading Superstitions?”
I refuse to let superstition rule my life.Black cat on my driveway past two nights,I should have known.
My market orders are always even numbers.
I wish I did have a superstition about trading, so I could share it. But I have few superstitions to none. You likely will receive some really interesting responses. Have fun!