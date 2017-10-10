Oil, Gold and Indexes Are On The Move Higher

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. The stock market hit new highs today on renewed hopes of tax reform and solid overall economic data. However, a fight between President Donald Trump and U.S. senator Bob Corker raises questions about the likelihood of a plan moving forward.

President Trump has weighed in by saying that his fight with Senator Corker will not interfere or delay the passing of tax reform. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

MarketClub's Mid-day Market Report

Oil and gold are both on the rise today as well. Oil is heading higher on news that the world's biggest crude exporters - Saudi Arabia and Russia - may extend or deepen supply cuts and have urged U.S. shale producers to join them.

Meanwhile, gold touched its highest price in nearly two weeks, supported by a softer dollar and geopolitical tensions in Spain and North Korea, though gains were capped by expectations of another U.S. interest rate increase.

Key levels to watch this week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,488.03
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 22,219.11
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,343.96
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z17.E): 1,277.70
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X17.E): 49.13
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.Z17.E): 91.21

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *