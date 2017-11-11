Happy Veterans Day!

"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty."

- John F. Kennedy

INO.com would like to acknowledge all of our veterans, fallen and living, and thank you for all that you do for this great nation!

