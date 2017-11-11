"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty."
- John F. Kennedy
INO.com would like to acknowledge all of our veterans, fallen and living, and thank you for all that you do for this great nation!
2 thoughts on “Happy Veterans Day!”
Thank you for recognizing all veterans, god blessed.
The freedom that we have because of the braves men and women. Thank you and God bless them all.