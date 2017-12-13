Ready, Set, Hike

Hello traders everywhere. All three of the major indexes have advanced today with the DOW and S&P 500 hitting new intra-day records as technology stocks gained. Traders took positions, overlooking concerns of benign inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement later in the day.

It's widely expected that the Fed will announce a rise in interest rates by 25 basis points, but more significantly, it may give its strongest hint yet on how the Trump administration's tax overhaul could affect the U.S. economy.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,578.24

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 23,360.58

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,734.13

Gold (NYMEX:GC.G18.E): 1,253.40

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F18.E): 56.85

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H18.E): 92.13

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 7,750.62

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com