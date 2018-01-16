Bitcoin Falls On Global Regulatory Concerns

Hello traders everywhere. The January Bitcoin (CME:BRTI) selloff gained momentum on Tuesday when the cryptocurrency dropped as much as 13% in early trading as the prospect of global regulatory crackdowns appeared to spread.

A South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon had told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the "irrational" cryptocurrency investment craze.

South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalized, as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market.

That news broke just as a report surfaced that a senior Chinese central banker had said authorities should ban centralized trading of virtual currencies and prohibit individuals and businesses from providing related services.

China shut down exchanges operating on the mainland last year - a move that also sparked a selloff.

The January selloff has seen Bitcoin (CME:BRTI) fall 42% from it's December 2017 high of 19,528.87.

Key levels to watch next week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,673.61

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 24,708.42

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,907.01

Gold (NYMEX:GC.G18.E): 1,332.10

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F18.E): 63.77

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H18.E): 92.96

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 17,090.52

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com