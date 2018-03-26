Easing Trade Tensions Move Stocks Higher

Hello traders everywhere. After all of the tough talk on tariffs and looming trade war, it seems that China and the U.S. both agree that they need to work together. The news came out today that the two countries are in fact negotiating behind closed doors despite the shouting match in the media.

All three indexes are on the rise today after having a disastrous close to last week with the DOW leading the charge erasing Friday's losses and trading 500+ points higher.

Facebook Inc. (FB) continues to come under pressure after the Federal Trade Commission said it has an open, non-public investigation into the company's privacy practices. It hit a session low of 149.02 in early trading and remains down 3% on the with heavy trading volume.

Bitcoin continues to come under pressure and is trading back below 8,000 and looking to test the low set in early February of 6,801.47. However, bitcoin ETF's have gotten a vote of confidence from the CBOE. In a letter to the SEC, the CBOE said that "As the volumes continue to grow, especially on regulated U.S. markets, the overall spot bitcoin market looks more and more like a traditional commodity market and CBOE continues to believe that the spot market is sufficiently liquid to support a bitcoin ETP."

Key Levels To Watch This Week:



S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,801.90

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 23,360.29

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,096.16

Gold (NYMEX:GC.G18.E): 1,328.90

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K18.E): 64.11

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M18.E): 88.91

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,194.46

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com