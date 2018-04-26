Game-Changing Reversal In US Cannabis Policy

Analysis originally distributed on April 19, 2018 By: Michael Vodicka of Cannabis Stock Trades

US cannabis stocks just had their best day of the year after a game-changing shift in US cannabis policy hit the Street. If I’m correct, the stage is now set for a huge rally that could send cannabis stocks deep into a new all-time high.

On April 13, the US cannabis index jumped more than 15%, the largest one-day gain of the year, on news of a huge shift in US cannabis policy.

In news that completely shocked the cannabis industry and stocks, President Trump promised to support legislation to protect state cannabis rights.

Here’s a clip from a Bloomberg article with more details:

President Donald Trump endorsed letting states decide how to regulate marijuana, in a major boost for the legal pot industry. Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner said that as a result of Trump’s assurances, he’ll end a blockade of Justice Department nominees. Gardner held up the nominees after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an earlier Justice Department memo that shielded marijuana operations in states like Colorado from enforcement of the federal ban on the drug. “Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states’ rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana,” Gardner said in a statement Friday. “President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all.”

Read the full article – Trump Backs State-Level Marijuana Regulation, Lifting Pot Stocks

This is part of a very recent trend in the US – powerful politicians with conservatives roots showing a lot more support for cannabis.

Former US Speaker of the House, John Boehner, just announced last week that he was joining the advisory board of one of the largest cannabis companies in the US.

Boehner’s ‘Bombshell’ Weed Reversal ‘Monumental’ For Marijuana

These two events signal a game-changing reversal in US cannabis policy that could quickly lead to billions in new sales and profits for the cannabis industry.

This flip-flop on cannabis support is creating a rare opportunity for investors to profit. I expect a select group of US cannabis stocks to soar in the next few months.

However – it’s also creating a dilemma.

Enjoy,

Michael Vodicka

Editor, Cannabis Stock Trades

The information contained in this post is for informational and educational purposes only. The trading ideas and stock selections represented on the Cannabis Stock Trades website are not tailored to your individual investment needs. Readers and members are advised to consult with their financial advisor before entering into any trade. Cannabis stocks carry a certain level of risk and we accept no responsibility for any potential losses. All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc. discussed are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.