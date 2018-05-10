10-minute trade update: 1 month later...

If you were able to attend our live MarketClub Options Webinar that I hosted in March, you are probably curious what happened to the three 10-minute trades that we placed on AMAT, INTC, and NEE.

Watch the webinar recording below (no registration needed) to see how and why we placed those three trades.

Now here's your update: as of 4-26-18, all 3 trades show a small loss of $125.

Am I embarrassed that the live trades I placed are losing money? Nope!

Why?

Because losing money is normal.

A few losing trades here and there are no big deal. In fact, I teach (and follow) a money management formula that allows up to 25 losing trades in a row before it starts to hurt your account.

It is important to me to show how losses like this are par for the course. Ultimately, losses are overshadowed by your gains when you use a time-tested strategy like the MarketClub Options Blueprint.

