Energy Stocks Boost Wall Street

Hello traders everywhere. I'm doing something a little different today by doing this mid-day video after the close. The reason? As I was preparing President Trump announced that he would announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal at 2 PM EDT on Tuesday. The DOW had been up as much as 219 pts on the day before reversing course on the announcement. So, with that news affecting the markets, I decided to hold off and see where we landed.

With that being said, overall the stock market finished up on the day with the S&P 500 up +.35%, DOW +.39% and the NASDAQ leading the way with a +.79% being pushed by Amazon and Netflix.

But the real market driver today was oil and the energy sector. Crude oil traded as high as $70.76, it's the highest level since 2014, before backing off that high to close at $69.89 +.17% on the day. I'm sure many of you around the country know that crude oil is up based on the higher prices at the gas pumps that we are seeing.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:



S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,717.49

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 24,858.97

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,926.97

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M18.E): 1,308.50

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M18.E): 68.12

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M18.E): 88.94

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 7,823.06

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com