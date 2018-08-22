Hello traders everywhere. Target Corporation (TGT) posted its strongest sales growth in more than a decade posting a 6.5% increase in the second quarter of this year, and the stock price jumped more than 5% in early trading. As my headline states, the Trade Triangles hit the target when it came to Target. A green monthly Trade Triangle was issued a little over a year ago at the $58.65 and with Target trading at $87.44 that's a +48% increase!

Now I'm not going to lie to you and say that I took this trade and made a significant profit, cause I didn't. I remember looking at the Trade Triangle list as I do every day and I saw Target on the list, and I passed on it. At that time I was of the thinking that brick and mortar retail just didn't fit into my trading thoughts as it was struggling. This is indeed a lesson in not overlooking a market because of how you feel about a particular sector.

We finally got the record high from the S&P 500 that we've been waiting for with it hitting an all-time high of $2,873.23 before backing off that high and eeking out a +.2% gain on the day. Today the stock market is mixed to unchanged after hitting the record, and that's mostly due to political uneasiness surrounding President Donald Trump and a growing tariff worry as many of the imposed tariffs are starting to affect businesses.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:



S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,796.34

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 24,988.31

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,933.31

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E): 1,189.60

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V18.E): 64.85

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U18.E): 93.87

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 8,476.34

