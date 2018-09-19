DOW Shrugs Off Latest Round Of Tariffs

Hello traders everywhere. While the overall market is a bit mixed today the DOW continues to shine as it approaches its all-time high. As we stand in early afternoon trading the DOW is up +.75% on the day and only 175 points or so from hitting a new record high above 26,616.71. This move two-day move higher comes on the heels of a weak close last week and weak open on Monday as we waited for the latest round of tariffs against Chinese goods.

Late Monday, President Trump announced that 10% tariffs on $200 billion in imports from China would go into effect next week, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies, but the key point was that there would be a slower escalation of the tariffs through the end of the year which will ultimately rise to 25%. China responded on Tuesday by unveiling 10% tariffs on about $60 billion of U.S. goods effective Sept. 24.

The beat goes on.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:



S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,864.12

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,754.32

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,873.93

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E): 1,197.60

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X18.E): 67.94

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U18.E): 95.68

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,117.30

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com