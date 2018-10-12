Stocks Fight Back After Two Day Slump

Hello traders everywhere. We were due for a rebound off the lows this week, and that's just what we got on Friday at the open with the stock market posting gains over 1% at the highs across the board with technology and other high-growth stocks leading a fight back. While today's gains are an excellent way to end the week if they hold, we need to remember that overall all three indexes are still down over 4%, that marks the third biggest weekly loss this year.

The NASDAQ lost over 4.8% on the week and issuing a new red monthly Trade Triangle at 7,443.10 signaling a possible long-term short position, but surprisingly it hasn't lost the most this week. That honor belongs to the DOW which stands to lose over 5%, issuing a red weekly Trade Triangle signaling a move to the sidelines. There is still quite a bot of room to go before a red monthly Trade Triangle would appear. The S&P 500 is down 4.9%, and much like the DOW issued a new red weekly Trade Triangle signaling a move to the sidelines.

All of this volatility has helped gold gain over 1.5% on the week issuing new green daily and weekly Trade Triangles signaling a short-term entry into a long position. Crude oil ended a four-week run higher and is posting a -4.4% loss much like the indexes. The U.S. Dollar index is also posting a weekly loss, although it's not nearly as steep as the rest of market standing at -.40% on the week.

Finally, Bitcoin continues to go nowhere trading in the mid 6,000 as it has for the last five weeks. If Bitcoin trades below 6,068.00 look for it continue lower as it looks like the Bitcoin bears are in charge.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,940.91/2,698.95

: 2,940.91/2,698.95 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,951.81/24,077.56

: 26,951.81/24,077.56 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,107.38

: 8,107.38 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E) : 1,188.50

: 1,188.50 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X18.E) : 75.08/70.80

: 75.08/70.80 U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.Z18.E) : 93.41

: 93.41 Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,729.51

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com