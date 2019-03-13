Stock Market Lifted By Positive Economic Data

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are on the rise for a third straight day, wiping out last weeks losses. The S&P 500 reached a four-month high as it held above the key 2,800 level that it has struggled to breach in recent weeks. Crude oil rose toward $58 a barrel in New York.

Economic Data

The Commerce Department announced today that the nondefense durable goods orders posted their largest increase in six months in January, rising 0.8%. Overall durable goods orders also rose 0.4% while economists polled by Refinitiv expected a decline of 0.5%. The economic data overshadowed a weaker-than-expected print on the producer price index.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

