Stock Market Lifted By Positive Economic Data

Hello traders everywhere. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are on the rise for a third straight day, wiping out last weeks losses. The S&P 500 reached a four-month high as it held above the key 2,800 level that it has struggled to breach in recent weeks. Crude oil rose toward $58 a barrel in New York.

The Commerce Department announced today that the nondefense durable goods orders posted their largest increase in six months in January, rising 0.8%. Overall durable goods orders also rose 0.4% while economists polled by Refinitiv expected a decline of 0.5%. The economic data overshadowed a weaker-than-expected print on the producer price index.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,722.27

: 2,722.27 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,241.42

: 26,241.42 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,332.92

: 7,332.92 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 96.03

: 96.03 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J19) : 1,292.00

: 1,292.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J19) : 56.74

: 56.74 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 3,553.98

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com