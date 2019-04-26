Market Stalls At The End Of Record Week

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks swung between small gains and losses Friday after figures showed the U.S. economy grew at a strong rate in the first quarter but the pace of consumer and business spending slowed. First-quarter gross domestic product was 3.2%, the Commerce Department said on Friday, topping the consensus economist estimate of 2.5%, according to Dow Jones. An increase in exports drove the increase. The better-than-expected print was driven by a rise in exports.

On a weekly level, the S&P 500 gained +.82% and was on track for another weekly advance. The S&P 500 sits just below Tuesday's record and is up 17% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 0.1% after entering the day 1.4% below last year's record but will finish the week in negative territory losing -.32%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.1% and, as the S&P 500, was just below its record from earlier in the week and will post a weekly gain of +1.38%.

Crude oil prices

The U.S. dollar will back to back weekly gains with a gain of +.58% this week.

Crude oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump again pressured the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise crude production to ease gasoline prices. Oil will post a weekly loss of -2.06%.

Gold, on the other hand, will post a weekly gain of .98%. This may be a short-term bounce that won't last with a long-term downtrend still in place.

Bitcoin has failed to break above the $5,600 level and will lose -4.49% on the week bringing into play a new red weekly Trade Triangle that will trigger at the $4,912.00 level.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *