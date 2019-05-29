All 3 Major Indexes Fall Below 200-Day MA

Hello traders everywhere. For the first time since early March, all three indexes have traded below their 200-Day MA. In fact, they are also trading below their 50-Day MA as well, is this a signal that the stock market is set up to head lower? As we head into afternoon trading the DOW, S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down over -1% on the day with the DOW recovering slightly after being down 400 pts in early trading.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell to its lowest level since September 2017 and traded around 2.22%. A portion of the so-called yield curve further inverted as 3-month Treasury bills last yielded 2.353%, well above the 10-year rate. A yield curve inversion is seen by traders as a potential sign that a recession is on the horizon.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,681.83

: 2,681.83 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 24,883.04

: 24,883.04 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,225.14

: 7,225.14 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.13

: 97.13 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M19) : 1,285.80

: 1,285.80 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 59.24

: 59.24 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 5,562.44

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com