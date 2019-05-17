Bitcoin Suffers It's Biggest Loss Of The Year

Hello traders everywhere. Shortly after Bitcoin broke thru the $8,000 level it suffered it's biggest loss of the year trading as low as $6,178 on the day. Bitcoin has recovered more than 50% since the low hit earlier today. However, it is still down around -5% on the day at $7,071. Much like the recent massive move higher there doesn't seem to be a reason for the sell-off other than profit taking, so I'll just chalk it up to that. Look for the 30-day MA to provide support sitting right above the $6,000 level at $6,009.52.

As for stocks, the market is ending the volatile week with a thud siting relatively unchanged as we enter afternoon trading. The DOW traded 10 points higher, erasing a 200-point drop, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ traded below the flatline but also were off earlier lows.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,954.13

: 2,954.13 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,695.96

: 26,695.96 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,176.08

: 8,176.08 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.13

: 97.13 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M19) : 1,298.00

: 1,298.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.M19) : 62.08

: 62.08 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 5,071.58

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com