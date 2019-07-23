Stocks Try To Bounce Back

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks are looking to bounce back a week after they suffered a bit of a pullback that resulted in weekly losses for the S&P 500 -1.2%, DOW -.65% and NASDAQ -1.1%. The losses came on the heels of a record-setting week, so it's expected that there was room for a pullback.

What was a positive morning for the stock market with better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola (KO) to United Technologies (UTX) has turned mixed as we head into afternoon trading. Will the market post a positive weekly gain this week?

The U.S. Dollar issued a new green weekly Trade Triangle at $97.58, indicating that we could see a long-term uptrend take shape. This came after news of a congressional deal to extend the U.S. debt limit for two years, easing fears of a government default.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,952.22

: 2,952.22 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,616.21

: 26,616.21 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,059.29

: 8,059.29 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 96.72

: 96.72 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,431.40

: 1,431.40 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 56.60

: 56.60 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 13,200.00

