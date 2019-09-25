China Deal Trumps Impeachment Inquiry

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks rose Wednesday after President Trump announced that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected. However, gains were kept in check as Wall Street assessed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry on Trump.

The Dow traded 180 points higher, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.30%, and the Dollar rose +.55% back above $99.

Keep an eye on the 50-day moving average for the three major indexes as the NASDAQ has broken below the MA, and the S&P 500 looks to be testing it, sitting just above its 50-day MA.

U.S. crude oil futures shed as much as -2.7% to $55.73 a barrel amid worries about weak demand and excess supply. Oil has since backed off that low but is still trading right around $56 a barrel.

Bitcoin has headed lower losing -3.2% on the day backing up the -11.4% loss on Tuesday, it's third-biggest daily loss of the year, testing its 200-day MA.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

