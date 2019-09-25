China Deal Trumps Impeachment Inquiry

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks rose Wednesday after President Trump announced that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected. However, gains were kept in check as Wall Street assessed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry on Trump.

The Dow traded 180 points higher, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.30%, and the Dollar rose +.55% back above $99.

Keep an eye on the 50-day moving average for the three major indexes as the NASDAQ has broken below the MA, and the S&P 500 looks to be testing it, sitting just above its 50-day MA.

U.S. crude oil futures shed as much as -2.7% to $55.73 a barrel amid worries about weak demand and excess supply. Oil has since backed off that low but is still trading right around $56 a barrel.

Bitcoin has headed lower losing -3.2% on the day backing up the -11.4% loss on Tuesday, it's third-biggest daily loss of the year, testing its 200-day MA.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,891.85

: 2,891.85 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,978.22

: 25,978.22 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,847.32

: 7,847.32 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.85

: 97.85 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,542.80

: 1,542.80 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 58.49

: 58.49 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 7,432.84

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com