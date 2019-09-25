China Deal Trumps Impeachment Inquiry

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks rose Wednesday after President Trump announced that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected. However, gains were kept in check as Wall Street assessed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry on Trump.
The Dow traded 180 points higher, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.30%, and the Dollar rose +.55% back above $99.
Keep an eye on the 50-day moving average for the three major indexes as the NASDAQ has broken below the MA, and the S&P 500 looks to be testing it, sitting just above its 50-day MA.
U.S. crude oil futures shed as much as -2.7% to $55.73 a barrel amid worries about weak demand and excess supply. Oil has since backed off that low but is still trading right around $56 a barrel.
Bitcoin has headed lower losing -3.2% on the day backing up the -11.4% loss on Tuesday, it's third-biggest daily loss of the year, testing its 200-day MA.
Key Levels To Watch This Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,891.85
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,978.22
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,847.32
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 97.85
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19): 1,542.80
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19): 58.49
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 7,432.84
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com