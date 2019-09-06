Market Breaks Out Of Trading Range

Hello traders everywhere. In Wednesday's video, I discussed how the market had been stuck in a trading range for the last month and that we needed to see a move above the 50-day MA to potentially see a move higher. Well, we got that move on Thursday when the news of an agreement between China and the U.S. to set a meeting for trade talks hit the wire resulting in a big move higher which resulted in three new green weekly Trade Triangles being issued for the S&P 500, NASDAQ and DOW.

The market is ending the week relatively quiet as the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected jobs to grow by 150,000 last month. Unemployment remained steady at a rate of 3.7% while wages rose more than expected. Wages expanded by 0.4% on a month-over-month basis and by 3.2% year over year. August marked the third straight month that job creation in the U.S. slowed. In June, 178,000 jobs were added while 159,000 were created in July.

After four straight weeks, of declines, the major indexes are looking to post consecutive weeks of gains with the S&P 500 gaining +1.8%, the DOW +1.5%, and the NASDAQ will post a weekly increase of +2%. Will we continue to move higher from here or is just a short-term bump?

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,834.97

: 2,834.97 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,507.18

: 25,507.18 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,730.77

: 7,730.77 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.47

: 97.47 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,561.40

: 1,561.40 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 55.95

: 55.95 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 10,955.48

