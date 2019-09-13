New Highs On The Horizon

Hello traders everywhere. Once again we are on the verge of new all-time highs for both the S&P 500 (3,027.98) and DOW (27,359.16) as both indexes along with the NASDAQ will post their third straight week of gains. Even though the markets overall will end the week mixed on a daily level, all three indexes will end the weeks with gains of +1.1%, +1.6%, and +1.2% respectively.

Will we see record highs on Monday when trading opens?

Crude oil is going to post a weekly loss of roughly -2.8% as trading closes Friday. This drop is a reflection of how fears of excess supply continue to keep crude prices down even as hopes for coming trade talks boost the outlook for the global economy. And although oil prices have rebounded this year, they are down about 20% in the past year, compared with a nearly 4% climb in U.S. stocks.

Bitcoin continues to disappoint as it's trapped below the $11k market and after posting a weekly gain of +9% last week it gave back a bit of that move this week losing -1.8% trading just above the $10k level at $10,300 right below its 50-day MA. We will need to see a move above $10,949.00 for a potential breakout and move higher.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,853.05

: 2,853.05 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,637.43

: 25,637.43 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,766.67

: 7,766.67 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.47

: 97.47 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,496.80

: 1,496.80 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 56.33

: 56.33 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 10,949.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com