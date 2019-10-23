Bitcoin Enters Long-Term Downtrend

Hello traders everywhere. Bitcoin has been due for a big move/breakout for a while now after being trapped in a trading range of $8,500 to $7,850 since the end of September. I fully expected the move to be to the downside as pressure was mounting from the 50-day and 200-day moving averages as they got closer and closer to crossing. Last week I had mentioned the coming "death cross," and while we haven't quite got that, we did get a new red monthly Trade Triangle at $7,714.70, signaling entry into the long-term downtrend.

Bitcoin is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day MA, the MACD is close to turning lower, and the MA's are closing in on that death cross. Right now, it appears that bitcoin has found support at the $7,430 level last hit in June of this year. If the 50-day can cross the 200-day look for a big move lower, the previous time the cross happened, Bitcoin rode the long-term downtrend to the $3,100 level.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,855.94

: 2,855.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,743.46

: 25,743.46 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,700.00

: 7,700.00 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 99.66

: 99.66 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z19) : 1,484.60

: 1,484.60 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z19) : 53.46

: 53.46 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 8,820.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com