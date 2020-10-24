Stimulus Concerns Stall Market

The stock market ended Friday trading relatively unchanged, with the DOW closing -28 pts lower or -.10%. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both finished higher on the day with +.34% and +.37% gains, respectively. The weakness towards the end of the week was tied to stimulus plan news after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that "We've offered compromises, the speaker on a number of issues is still dug in, if 'she wants to compromise, there will be a deal. But we’ve made lots of progress in lots of areas, but there's still some significant areas that we're working through."

On a weekly level, The DOW and S&P 500 snapped a three-week winning streak with weekly losses of -.95% for the DOW and -.5% for the S&P 500. The NASDAQ had its first weekly loss in five weeks losing just -1%. Rounding out the weekly losses are the US Dollar which lost -1% and crude oil lost over -3%.

Bitcoin was the big winner of the week, posting a gain of +13%, trading back above the 12k mark for the first time since August of this year. Gold checked in with a measly gain of +.15%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,354.54

: 3,354.54 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 27,728.03

: 27,728.03 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 11,124.45

: 11,124.45 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.90

: 93.90 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z20) : 1,929.40

: 1,929.40 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z20) : 40.92

: 40.92 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 10,525.00

