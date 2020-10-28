Trade Triangles Signal Volatility Ahead

We are exactly one week away from the 2020 Election, and we have seen a serious spike in COVID-19 infections not only in the U.S. but around the world, which has led to a spike in market volatility.

If you have your Trade Triangle alerts set for the major indexes that we track, you were alerted on Monday that the DOW issued a new red weekly Trade Triangle when it fell -2% on the day, signaling that it was time to head for the sidelines. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ joined the party today, with both indices issuing new red weekly Trade Triangles and falling over -2% on the day.

What's this mean? Volatility is here to stay for the foreseeable future, esp with the election right around the corner. Something to keep in mind, in 2016, the S&P 500 was down for 9 straight sessions heading into that election. Of course, it bounced back in a HUGE way. So, keep your stops tight if you're going to continue to trade, or you might want to consider a move to a cash position/sidelines until the election is over.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,549.85

: 3,549.85 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 28,957.90

: 28,957.90 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 11,965.54

: 11,965.54 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.90

: 93.90 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z20) : 1,869.10

: 1,869.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z20) : 93.01

: 93.01 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 11,175.99

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com