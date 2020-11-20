NASDAQ Holds On To Weekly Gain

The NASDAQ is the only one of the three major indexers to hold on to a weekly gain. Early in the week, the DOW was making a run at 30,000, but it ultimately failed to reach that level and has since been stuck in the mud incurring daily losses in the 3 of the 5 days this week. The NASDAQ, however, was able to post 3 winning days out of the 5 to produce a weekly gain.

As it stands heading into the close, the NASDAQ will post a gain of roughly +.75% while the S&P 500 and DOW will post weekly losses somewhere in the neighborhood of roughly -.4% and -.5%, respectively.

The U.S. dollar and gold are also on the losing side of the coin, posting weekly losses of -.4% and -.9%. Crude oil made a strong comeback with back to back weekly gains and will post a gain just short of +4% for the week.

Bitcoin continues to be on a tear posting its seventh straight week of gains, trading above the 18k level and gaining +17% on the week. Is Bitcoin replacing gold as a flight to safety? Or is something bigger on the horizon for the cryptocurrency?

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,279.74

: 3,279.74 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,691.28

: 26,691.28 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 10,830.95

: 10,830.95 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 94.30

: 94.30 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z20) : 1,879.20

: 1,879.20 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F20) : 41.49

: 41.49 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 13,220.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com