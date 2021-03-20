Tech Selloff Continues To Pressure Market

The DOW slid 234.33 points or -0.7%, to 32,627.97 on Friday, pressured by Visa and JPMorgan. The S&P 500 dipped -0.1% to 3,913.10, closing off its lowest level of the day when it fell 0.7%. The NASDAQ gained +0.8% to 13,215.24 as investors bought the dip in tech shares which had been putting pressure on the market after continuing to selloff earlier in the week. Facebook gained +4%, while Amazon and Netflix rose about +1.5% each.

On a weekly level, The DOW and the S&P 500 lost -0.5% and -0.8%, respectively, this week, breaking their two-week win streak. The NASDAQ also declined -0.8% for the week, posting its fourth negative week in the last five.

Crude oil and Bitcoin joined the negative week party with a loss of -6% parking back-to-back weekly losses for the first time since October 2020. Bitcoin lost -3.7% on the week, its first weekly loss in three weeks.

The U.S. Dollar and gold were able to post weekly gains of +.07% and +1%, respectively.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,723.34

: 3,723.34 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 30,547.53

: 30,547.53 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,620.71

: 13,620.71 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 90.63

: 90.63 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J21) : 1,753.30

: 1,753.30 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H21) : 64.73

: 64.73 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,021.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com